ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $1.52 on Major Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $481,095.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00020695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 3,103,550 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

