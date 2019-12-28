Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 170,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

CTHR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 39,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,566. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of -0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.