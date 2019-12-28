ChatCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Binance, LBank, ZB.COM and Coinnest. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $3,909.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062798 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085599 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001215 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,350.69 or 1.00454604 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, EXX, Binance, LBank, Coinnest, Huobi, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

