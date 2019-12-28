Cheesecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $19,054.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01285056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 366,178,890 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

