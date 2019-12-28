Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Down 13.2% in December

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 885,800 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cheetah Mobile by 97.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter worth $78,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 130.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

CMCM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 173,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,766. The company has a market capitalization of $507.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.78. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

