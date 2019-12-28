Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CL King began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

CHEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. 152,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,558. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

