Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, Director John Gary Potthoff purchased 10,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,707.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

CEMI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 83,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,963. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

