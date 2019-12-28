Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Update

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,260,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 14,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 36.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.32. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 41,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $994,012.74. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,889 shares in the company, valued at $22,737,327.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,197 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,564.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Chewy by 175.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

