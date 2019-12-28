Chimpion (BNANA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $201,190.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $201,190.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

