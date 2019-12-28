China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE:LFC opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.49. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 8.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

