China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

CHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in China Mobile by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 82,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHL opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. China Mobile has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

