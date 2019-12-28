Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $1,386,055.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,161 over the last ninety days. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,138,000 after acquiring an additional 554,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $16,723,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 204.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 201,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 128,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after buying an additional 115,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,691. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $105.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.