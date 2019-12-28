Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle Sells 11,874 Shares

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

TSE CHR traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.21. 202,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. Chorus Aviation Inc has a 12-month low of C$5.23 and a 12-month high of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.29.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

