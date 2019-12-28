Christopher Mark Kayat Purchases 43,200 Shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Stock

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Director Christopher Mark Kayat acquired 43,200 shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,018,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,773,000.

FCF traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$1.30. 51,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. Founders Advantage Capital Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.95 and a 12-month high of C$1.35.

About Founders Advantage Capital

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

