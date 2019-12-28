Chromia Tops 24 Hour Volume of $908,292.00 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $908,292.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00186512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.01295412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 253,747,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,679,710 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.