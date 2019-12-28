Chronologic Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $118,897.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01299713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119910 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,790 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

