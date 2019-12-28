Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,035,000 after buying an additional 2,906,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 864,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 940,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

