Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.03. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

CHDN opened at $136.18 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $137.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 770,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 703,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.