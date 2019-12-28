Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. ValuEngine cut Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.18. 132,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.08. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $77.32 and a 12 month high of $137.42.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.