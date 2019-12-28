Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Up 13.9% in December

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $76,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,762 shares of company stock worth $5,308,120. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 128,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 1,689,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. Ciena has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $46.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners set a $51.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

