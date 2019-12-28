Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

CINF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 269,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,652. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average of $109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $74.26 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

