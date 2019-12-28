Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $846.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report sales of $846.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.40 million and the lowest is $823.70 million. Cinemark posted sales of $798.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of CNK opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cinemark has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $43.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,090,000 after acquiring an additional 87,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,180,000 after purchasing an additional 483,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,878,000 after purchasing an additional 548,900 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cinemark by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.