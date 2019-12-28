Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. 10,468,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,855,420. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

