Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $114.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $555,520.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $615,923.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,497,291.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,520. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.