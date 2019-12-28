Civic (CVC) Market Cap Reaches $12.64 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Civic has a market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Binance and Gate.io. In the last week, Civic has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00185158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01299914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025711 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io, OKEx, ABCC, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Binance, GOPAX, Poloniex, COSS, Upbit, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

