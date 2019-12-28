Claymore (CLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,562.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. Over the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.01299102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120063 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.