Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 11.2% in December

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 6,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,644. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 million, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,541.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 58.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 137.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Clearfield by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clearfield by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Clearfield by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearfield has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.