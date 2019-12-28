CloakCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00008369 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Bitbns. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.33 million and $31,661.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005084 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001363 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,381,684 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitbns, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, YoBit, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.