CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 12.2% in December

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 28th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLPS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 97,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. CLPS has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CLPS during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CLPS by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CLPS by 379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 73,452 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CLPS Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

