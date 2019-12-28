Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 805,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 725,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE CNA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.46. 139,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Cna Financial has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,371,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 120,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cna Financial by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 111,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

