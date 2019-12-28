CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,230,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 31,790,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

CNX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 144,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 297.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 21.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 152,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

