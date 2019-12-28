CoinUs (CNUS) Market Capitalization Tops $101,889.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. CoinUs has a market cap of $101,889.00 and $1,738.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 76.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003880 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000664 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

