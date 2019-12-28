CoinUs Market Capitalization Reaches $99,196.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 77.5% lower against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $99,196.00 and $1,597.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

999 (999) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00031208 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003873 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.