Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.07

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$991.42 million.

In other news, Director Robert Hemming sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.50, for a total transaction of C$227,859.50. Also, Senior Officer John Friedrichsen sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.39, for a total value of C$532,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,558,643. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,137 shares of company stock worth $3,852,357.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

