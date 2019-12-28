Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group stock traded down C$1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$101.48. 48,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,382. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.15. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$71.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.38.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

