Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Colony Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.6% per year over the last three years. Colony Capital has a dividend payout ratio of -17.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Colony Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.9%.

NYSE:CLNY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 1,325,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,368. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. Colony Capital has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLNY. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

