Color Platform Achieves Market Cap of $2.93 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $76,648.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.70 or 0.02829630 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00540876 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000487 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

