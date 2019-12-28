ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $468.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,746,784,865 coins and its circulating supply is 11,705,743,038 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

