Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 28th total of 730,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.36. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $121,925.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,802,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,453 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $177,656.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,453 shares of company stock worth $1,548,533. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $48,159,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $34,222,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,989,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

