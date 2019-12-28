Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to announce $16.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $17.44 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $12.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $60.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.21 million to $61.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $75.35 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $81.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.51.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,570,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 88,938 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 104.40%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

