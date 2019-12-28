Comparing ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Agent Information Software (NASDAQ:AIFS)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -1.64% 41.08% 6.32% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of ZIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIX and Agent Information Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $70.48 million 5.38 $15.44 million $0.32 21.25 Agent Information Software $5.15 million 1.93 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

ZIX has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ZIX and Agent Information Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIX currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 58.09%. Given ZIX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Volatility & Risk

ZIX has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIX beats Agent Information Software on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides ZixOne, a mobile email app, which offers mobile access to corporate email and does not allow data to be persistently stored on employee's device. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

