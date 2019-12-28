Conceal Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $506,039.00 and approximately $91,800.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00001205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Conceal has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060665 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00047260 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00576507 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00226954 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084506 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,092,053 coins and its circulating supply is 5,712,406 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

