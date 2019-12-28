Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.89 Million

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post sales of $23.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.50 million. Conifer posted sales of $24.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.24 million to $95.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $98.37 million, with estimates ranging from $95.04 million to $101.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%.

CNFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Conifer news, EVP Nicholas J. Petcoff bought 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 170,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,413. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 321,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $1,448,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,412.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 895,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,537. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. Conifer has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

