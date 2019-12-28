CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will report $84.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.90 million and the lowest is $84.80 million. CONSOL Coal Resources posted sales of $89.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full-year sales of $340.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $342.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $329.85 million, with estimates ranging from $329.30 million to $330.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 15.38%.

CCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Coal Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CCR opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCR. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

