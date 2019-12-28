Content Value Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $288,660.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BitMax and UEX. Content Value Network has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $288,660.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,442,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.