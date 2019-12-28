ContentBox (BOX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35,914.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $35,914.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, UEX, DDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007283 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CPDAX, Huobi, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

