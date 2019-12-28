Contentos Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.66 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Contentos token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Contentos has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $4.93 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,697,255 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.