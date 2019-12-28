Contents Protocol (CPT) Hits Market Cap of $5.07 Million

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $5.07 million and $85,234.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $429.12 or 0.05868987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

CPT is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

