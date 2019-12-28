Continental AG (ETR:CON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €132.59 ($154.18).

CON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Continental stock opened at €115.60 ($134.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. Continental has a 52-week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 52-week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €119.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.64.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

