Contrasting Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and MALAGA FINL COR/SH (NYSE:MLGF)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and MALAGA FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:MLGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

75.4% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and MALAGA FINL COR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 29.05% 17.33% 1.27% MALAGA FINL COR/SH N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and MALAGA FINL COR/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $719.10 million 5.31 $219.60 million $5.23 18.13 MALAGA FINL COR/SH N/A N/A $13.50 million N/A N/A

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than MALAGA FINL COR/SH.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. MALAGA FINL COR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MALAGA FINL COR/SH has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Hawaii and MALAGA FINL COR/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 2 0 0 2.00 MALAGA FINL COR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.94%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than MALAGA FINL COR/SH.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats MALAGA FINL COR/SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 69 branch locations and 382 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment's product lines comprise corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; and commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders. This segment also provides international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

MALAGA FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides business loans and lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, term loans, lease and loan consolidation, equity lines of credit, small business administration loans, and special and income property loans, as well as personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers real estate loans comprising residential, construction, commercial, and apartment loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. Further, it provides U.S. savings bond redemption, coupon redemption, wire and telephone transfer, online and mobile banking, bill payer, e-statement, direct deposits, and ATM and VISA debit cards, as well as safe deposit boxes, notary, medallion signature guarantee, trust deed note collection, night depository, bank by mail, and photocopying services. As of April 17, 2018, the company operated six offices in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Malaga Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.